Alpacas, maracas and fun!

Story time

TERM two was certainly a busy term for everyone at Duaringa State School with many different events happening throughout the term.

On May 22 Duaringa State School students joined with students all over Australia for National Simultaneous Story Time.

Mrs Bachmann read the story Alpacas with Maracas.

Students then had to write a short paragraph about what they would do if they were an alpaca.

They also got to decorate their own set of maracas. A great time was had by all.

Gardening fun

STUDENTS at Duaringa State School also enjoyed gardening in Term 2.

We planted a range of seedlings and seeds.

Our seeds grew so well that we were able to plant them in the garden a few weeks after they sprouted.

Both classes enjoyed looking after the garden and we are looking forward to collecting some of the vegetables this term.

Book Fair

WE ALSO were able to celebrate Book Fair last term as a whole school.

The theme was 'catching the reading wave' and students and staff dressed up accordingly.

It was wonderful to see our library looking so fantastic and a huge thank you to Mrs Draper who took the time to make it extra special for us all.

Term three

TERM three is also shaping up to be a big term for everyone at Duaringa with the Bullarama on July 20, Christmas in July Markets on Sunday, July 28 and our Golf Day on August 10.

Thank you to the support of our P&C who are working alongside other committees in our community to support our school through these events.