Alpha gearing up for big day

Alpha Races

THE country Queensland winter carnival comes alive this weekend in the Central Highlands with the racing action heading west over the Drummond Range to Fordham Park Alpha this Saturday.

Alpha Race Club president Kevin Wiltshire is anticipating a record crowd for the 2019 edition of the Alpha Cup race day and expects it to be packed to the rafters with record reserved seating and marquee bookings.

The day is by far the biggest day on the social calendar in Alpha.

The Alpha Cup Fashions of the Field lays claims to one of the richest, if not the richest, in prizes for fashions of the field in regional and country Queensland, with more than $15,000 worth of cash and prizes, and ladies and gentleman vying from all corners of Queensland to stake their claim.

The club has catered for a big crowd with two bars in operation tomorrow and several dining options on the lawn which will be in operation well into the night.

The kids are well catered for with heaps of entertainment on offer, including a jumping castles and face painting in operation for the afternoon.

Live band Bareback will perform after the races to keep patrons rocking until late into the night.

Buses are being run by the club before and after the races into the centre of town. Fare is a gold-coin donation.

The $25,000 Alpha Cup Calcutta will be held at the Alpha Golf Club tonight where spirited bidding is expected. Gates will open at 11am tomorrow and the club will put on a big recovery breakfast on Sunday morning.

Kevin Wiltshire was gobsmacked when nominations were put on the Racing Australia website.

Sevety-six nominations have led to near capacity fields in all six races on the program.

Kevin Wiltshire, secretary Anna Appleton and the hard working committee have Fordham Park racecourse grounds looking in tip top condition and the track looks an absolute picture in readiness for a big day's racing.

The $82,500 in prizemoney on offer has ensured top quality racing with leading country and provincial trainers represented.

The benchmark 65 handicap over 1200 will be the most anticipated open event on the program with the talented Ross Meek trained runner Bound to Me, locking horns with Clermont galloper Enemy of Man.

The Meek trained runner looks to be the marginal on top pick coming off a narrow second placing last start at Charters Towers.

Clermont galloper Enemy of Man could suprise at each way odds and is a winner on the tight turning Alpha track

The Todd Austin trained runner Avoid the Missus is the pick of the Central West trained runners and will be right in the finish.

The Vagg family from Bluff line up with four runners, including Tyrannize in the feature $12,500 Belyando sprint and will have to beat the Raymond Williams' in form Shigeru Mahogany who is shooting for three wins on the trot since joining Williams Emerald stable.

The main event, the $25,000 Alpha Cup Open Handicap over 1700m has attracted a good field of stayer milers.

Premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button doesn't often venture this far west on the Capricorn Highway and will line up with the well fancied Little Hunter in the cup.

Barcaldine trainer Patrick O'Toole saddles up recent last start Longreach Cup winner, rising 10-year-old and a prolific winner of country cups, Hunter Island is coming off a six length galloping exhibition and will be hard to hold out in the feature event.

Bevan fancied

PREMIER country Queensland trainer Bevan Johnson heads in tomorrow's meeting at Alpha with plenty of wind in his sails after taking out the second running of TAB Battle of the $125,000 Bush Final (1200m) at Eagle Farm last Saturday, which was called to perfection by Bluff race caller Scott Power.

Ridden by Michael Cahill, Hanover Square ($17) stormed home to win by a half neck from $3.30 favourite Deadly Choices with Marksfield ($14) a long head away third.

Bevan, a regular visitor to the Central Highlands coming from Miles, has only recently taken over the training of Hanover Square after the part owner and ex-trainer Lenard Mawn handed over the training of the horse due to work commitments.

Johnson heaped praise on him.

"We've only had him since he won his last race at Barcaldine and Lenny deserves most of the credit,” Johnson said.

"All we had to do was keep him going but he had a light weight, a good jockey and the horse has been flying lately.”

Johnson's 674 kilometre round trip to last weekend's Battle of the Bush final at Eagle Farm was a hop, skip and a jump for Johnson who clocks up thousands of kilometres each year on the country Queensland racing circuit.

Johnson lines up four runners at tomorrow's Alpha meeting, including Emerald Cup winner Arties Shore in the Alpha Cup.

Glenda Bell will line up in Mackay tomorrow with Fastnet Flyer with her stable in its final hit out en route to next month's $150,000 Mackay Cup.