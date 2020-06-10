Alpha Jockey Club to renovate racing track

RENOVATION: Racing Queensland put the renovation work out to tender.

ALPHA Jockey Club’s racing track will soon be renovated to offer a better racing surface.

The Racing Queensland board has tendered the work, which Alpha Jockey Club secretary Anna Appleton said should take place in the next six months.

“Racing Queensland had some funding available for clubs all over Queensland,” she said. “We applied for an upgrade.

“It’s to improve the soil and make it a better surface for racing.”

She said the work would have been done regardless of racing cancellations caused by COVID-19.

“We only race once a year, so we can easily fit the work in around everything,” Ms Appleton said.

“Now we’re pretty quiet until restrictions lift.”

Members and volunteers will attend the club for a working bee on June 20 to improve its overnight stables.

“We’ll be refurbishing overnight stables for the horses that come for the weekend and then generally maintaining the grounds and gardens,” Ms Appleton said.

She said that the club wanted to hold an event later in the year to make up for the cancellation of the 2020 Komatsu Alpha Races.