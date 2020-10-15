ALVA INQUEST: Terrified killer retraces steps in tearful interview

DAY 4, THURSDAY OCTOBER 15:

THE Deputy State Coroner will make a decision this morning whether the man who fatally stabbed two people is fit to take the stand, after his barrister claimed he should be dismissed from giving evidence at the Alva Beach inquest.

Dean Webber's doctor will speak this morning, in an effort to explain to coroner, Jane Bentley, the severity of his PTSD and mental health issues that arose from the coronial investigation into the deaths of Thomas Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen.

Mr Webber stabbed the men after they came into his home looking for an injured woman, Candice Locke, who he was hiding inside.

Photos show Dean Webber's injuries after the Alva Beach stabbing. Photo: QPS

This afternoon, a third man and friend of Mr Christensen, Louis Bengoa, will take the stand and give his evidence about what happened.

He was at Mr Webber's home with Mr Davy and Mr Christensen when they were stabbed.

LATEST ALVA INQUEST NEWS >>>>

WATCH: Dean Webber breaks down during tearful walk-through of stabbing scene

Lead Detective comes under fire for decisions on Alva stabbing

LISTEN: Alva Beach killers harrowing triple-0 calls

DAY 3:

A TEARFUL Dean Webber cups his face in his hands, ­saying "I just wanted it all to end", as he relives the night he killed two men, changing his life and traumatising the lives of other forever.

The 19-year-old's first time back at the Topton Street home where he killed Thomas Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, was captured on camera, with more than 30 minutes of video showing him map out what happened on the night of October 1, 2018, to police.

This forms part of the latest evidence given on the third day of the Alva Beach double-stabbing inquest at Cairns, where Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley is hearing multiple issues about what happened that night, including why police chose not to lay any charges on Mr Webber.

Ayr CIB Detective Sergeant Gavin Neal conducts a walk-through of the home with Dean Webber.

Ayr CIB Detective Sergeant Gavin Neal was cross-examined on this topic for hours on Wednesday, and was the one who conducted walk-throughs at the scene with Mr Webber and another man, Louis Bengoa, who was with Davy and Christensen before they died.

In Mr Webber's walk-through, played to the court yesterday, he told Sergeant Neal he feared for his life after Candice Locke knocked on his door, saying she was pushed off a buggy by "bad people".

Mr Webber, who was crying throughout the recorded walk-through from 2018, arrived back at his house that night after having dinner with friends about 10.30pm, and fell asleep on the couch.

He told Sergeant Neal that he was woken by Ms Locke knocking on the glass door closest to where he was sleeping.

In the recording, he says Ms Locke told him the men were "watching" her, and she needed help.

Mr Webber said he first saw two men come over to the house, asking: "Candice where are you?"

Photos show Dean Webber's injuries after the Alva Beach stabbing. Photo: QPS

He said Ms Locke told him: "Don't let them in, they're bad people."

He asked them to leave the property, which they did, but they came back a short time later, according to Mr Webber.

"They got out, came straight over," Mr Webber said.

He said the men yelled "Don't call police, you weak scum", and were trying to find an entry point on windows.

Despite this, no forensic evidence of DNA or fingerprints was found on any other points of entry, except for the main door.

Ms Locke also said in her evidence that she only ever heard the men call out her name.

"I was fearful for my life," Mr Webber said.

He said at some point the men got the door unlocked, and said "I've got you f. ked now". He said the three men "burst through the curtain", came inside the home and beat him.

"I've never been so scared in my life … I thought they were gonna kill me … I didn't know what to do … they came and grabbed me," he said in the recording­.

"I just remembered arms, legs, everything - I went from standing up to on my head."

Mr Webber said he had grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink earlier, and placed it on the counter.

He said he was holding the knife during the scuffle, "and that's when I must have injured­ them … once I was on the ground incapacitated, that's when they left. It was just reflexes … I just wanted it all to end.

Candice Locke – the woman at the centre of the Alva Beach stabbing that left two dead – leaves for day two of the inquest at Cairns Court. PIc by Brian Cassey

"I don't know whether I was trying to push them off or what … I don't know what I did.

"I was just trying to stop it … I didn't want either of us to die … I didn't want Candice and me to die."

Graphic photos of the scene were shown to the court on Wednesday, and family members of the victims reacted with emotion as one particularly confronting photo flashed onto the screen unexpectedly, showing the dead men.

Inside the home was messy, with blood on a lot of surfaces including the fridge and kitchen cupboard, and furniture was in disarray.

Things had fallen from walls and the weapon used to stab both men was left in the sink, seemingly washed of the blood on it.

Mr Webber, who was limping in the recorded walk-through, was injured during the incident.

He had several cuts over his body, including on his hands and face, a "grab mark" on his neck, and swelling to his calf muscle.

Despite Mr Webber's in-depth account­, Mr Bengoa told a completely different story in his recorded walk-through.

He told Sergeant Neal that while he was on a buggy ride with Ms Locke, she fell off after "doing Titanic" through the front of the buggy, injuring her shoulder. Ms Locke strongly denied this claim in her ­evidence on Tuesday, saying that while she was drunk and the night was blurry, she remembered­ being seated when she came off.

Mr Bengoa said Ms Locke ran off and wouldn't come back, so he went and picked up Christensen and Davy to help find her.

Mr Bengoa said they guessed that she may have run into Mr Webber's home, as it was the closest house to the area where she fell.

This evidence contradicted that of Ms Locke, who said she asked to get off the buggy after feeling uncomfortable, and wanted to go and get help from someone else.

In Mr Bengoa's recording, he told Sergeant Neal that Davy and Christensen went up to the door, ­asking Ms Locke to come out.

In this time, he said, he walked around the house to urinate, and came back to see Davy running out of the house with blood all over his white shirt.

He asked where Christensen was, and found him collapsed on the grass with blood pooling in his chest from a stab wound.

Mr Bengoa said he held Christensen's hand while waiting for paramedics.

Mr Bengoa is expected to take the stand on Thursday - y, along with Mr Webber's doctor and other witnesses.

Originally published as ALVA INQUEST: Terrified killer retraces steps in tearful interview