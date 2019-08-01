Always lots of fun at Gindie

Charlotte and Sierra show their 100 days of school treats.

Contributed

Gindie State School news:

Celebrating 100 days

ON FRIDAY, July 19, our Prep students celebrated their 100th day of school!

Our Prep students have worked extremely hard this year reaching their learning goals and to celebrate this hard work, they made crowns and participated in fun activities.

Science centre excursion

IN TERM 2, the students went on an excursion to the Science Centre in Emerald.

They participated in a range of activities and science experiments.

The students made solar erupting, fast erupting and underwater erupting volcanoes, elephant toothpaste, balloon powered cars and played on the iPads to find dinosaurs!

They also got to explore and play with the cool science-based activities at the Science Centre.

All students enjoyed the day and had lots of fun!

Ella, our school captain, said "It was the best science day ever.”

AFL lessons

THIS term, students are participating in AFL lessons through the Sporting Schools' Grant.

Every Friday for four weeks, the students will have a 45-minute lesson with an AFL coach, learning and mastering the specific skills needed to play AFL.

At the end of the program, every student will be awarded an AFL pack so they can continue practising and playing AFL at home and at school.

Gindie playgroup

AT GINDIE, we pride ourselves on our community partnerships and relationships and enjoy coming together for specific purposes.

Every Monday from 9.30-10.30am we have a playgroup for the youngest of our community to come together to enjoy the wonderful facilities that we have at our school.

Each week the playgroup's children and their parents enjoy a variety of organised stories, games and activities.

It is a fantastic chance for these children to play together, socialise and become familiar and feel comfortable in our school.

Our playgroup meets at 9am each Monday at the Gindie State School library.

If you wish to join us, please contact the school.