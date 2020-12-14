’Amazing manager’ killed in crash loved a laugh

Josh Yates is remembered as a typical Aussie bloke who "loved a laugh".

A typical Aussie bloke killed in a car crash has left behind a tight-knit team of work mates who were shattered to learn he wasn't coming in on Monday morning.

Josh Yates died on Sunday night after his V8 ute crashed into a power pole in Buderim about 6pm.

The 26-year-old Hungry Jacks manager is being remembered by his colleagues as a "typical Aussie bloke" who liked getting out in nature.

"He loved a laugh and he loved adventure," Mr Yates's direct boss Peter Ware said.

"He will be missed by everyone who he came across."

Mr Ware said Mr Yates had transferred from Sunnybank to the Sunshine Plaza fast food restaurant where they became friends.

Tributes have begun flowing on social media where one friend wrote "RIP buddy you are already being sorely missed".

Another wrote, "You were still young, a great guy (and) an amazing manager and we will all miss you so much".

Police said Mr Yates lost control on the wet road when driving through a roundabout.

"It was raining very heavily at the time, given the weather conditions here on the Coast yesterday," Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump said.

Mr Yates was the sole occupant of the car during the crash on Golf Links Rd and no one else was injured.