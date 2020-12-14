Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josh Yates is remembered as a typical Aussie bloke who
Josh Yates is remembered as a typical Aussie bloke who "loved a laugh".
Breaking

’Amazing manager’ killed in crash loved a laugh

Felicity Ripper
14th Dec 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A typical Aussie bloke killed in a car crash has left behind a tight-knit team of work mates who were shattered to learn he wasn't coming in on Monday morning.

Josh Yates died on Sunday night after his V8 ute crashed into a power pole in Buderim about 6pm.

The 26-year-old Hungry Jacks manager is being remembered by his colleagues as a "typical Aussie bloke" who liked getting out in nature.

"He loved a laugh and he loved adventure," Mr Yates's direct boss Peter Ware said.

"He will be missed by everyone who he came across."

'Tragic': Man trapped in deep water crash fights for life

Touching tributes: Noosa mourns loss after tragic crash

Mr Ware said Mr Yates had transferred from Sunnybank to the Sunshine Plaza fast food restaurant where they became friends.

 

Josh Yates is remembered as a typical Aussie bloke who
Josh Yates is remembered as a typical Aussie bloke who "loved a laugh".

Tributes have begun flowing on social media where one friend wrote "RIP buddy you are already being sorely missed".

Another wrote, "You were still young, a great guy (and) an amazing manager and we will all miss you so much".

Police said Mr Yates lost control on the wet road when driving through a roundabout.

"It was raining very heavily at the time, given the weather conditions here on the Coast yesterday," Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump said.

Mr Yates was the sole occupant of the car during the crash on Golf Links Rd and no one else was injured.

More Stories

buderim crashyates editors picks fatal crash golf links road hungry jacks sunshine plaza tribute yates
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        Premium Content Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        News The State Government will break an election promise to introduce voluntary assisted dying legislation early next year.

        Airline provides capped airfares for essential travel in CQ

        Premium Content Airline provides capped airfares for essential travel in CQ

        News Locals can now make last minute emergency travel bookings without the hefty price...

        CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Premium Content CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Cricket Qld under-15 girls cricket championships will be livestreamed on this website - if...

        Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        Premium Content Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        News The teen was injured after a motorcycle collided with a fence on a private property...