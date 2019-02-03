Menu
Huge crocodile NT
Pets & Animals

Incredible video: That’s not a croc. ‘THIS’ is a croc!

by Jason Walls
3rd Feb 2019 12:30 PM

TOURISTS at Cooinda Lodge got closer than most to one of the Territory's legendary saltwater crocs when it ventured into the resort's flooded carpark this week.

Senior tour guide Dennis Miller introduced the holiday-makers to resident saltie, Blackie, from the safety of his tour bus.

>>READ MORE: Tornado warning as wild weather lashes flooded Queensland

Blackie, the saltwater croc, takes a stroll down the road to the Cooinda Lodge's flooded car park. Video image: Dennis Miller
"During the Wet the water comes up and we close down the car park," he said.

"I was actually on the bus then so the water had gone down a little bit and we were taking tourists up from Yellow Waters up to Cooinda Lodge and then we encountered that big fella.

"He had half a horse with him too but he dropped that."

Mr Miller said tourists were often treated to up close and personal encounters with Blackie and his mates Maxie and Boofhead during the wet season.

"He's a pretty extraordinary crocodile," he said.

