Amazon announces ‘huge’ discounts

AUSTRALIAN Amazon members will have access to a bumper sale from Monday.

Shortly after midnight, Amazon Prime Day will go live across the globe, but the online retail giant says those logging in from our shores will get an extra 17 hours, totalling 65 hours access all up.

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on items including a wide range of clothes, homewares and electronics.

Fashion brands including Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Lorna Jane will be marked down up to 50 per cent, while Bose and Sennheiser headphones as well as premium kitchen products from Le Creuset and DeLonghi will be at least 25 per cent off.

Acer and Asus laptops will be 25 per cent off, while Lego and Toy Story 4 treats will be discounted by 30 per cent.

Toy Story 4 items will be discounted. Picture: Disney/Pixar via AP

Amazon Australia manager Rocco Braeuniger said local members would have access to a wide range of products.

"There will be tens of thousands of products at discount prices, so we hope there is something for everyone," he said.

"With huge savings on everything from fashion to home entertainment and home and kitchen products to household essentials, we are excited to bring Aussies even greater value."

Le Creuset products will be marked down up to 25 per cent.

The online giant initially launched membership to allow customers to have access to free shipping, but it has evolved into a greater selection including the company's music and video streaming, international vice-president of Prime, Jamil Ghani, told news.com.au.

He said Australians had adopted the membership option at one of the fastest rates across the globe, with last year's Prime Day being the company's busiest since its launch Down Under.

"From a membership standpoint, we've been pleased with how much Prime members in Australia are engaging with Prime video," Mr Ghani said.

"We've had a really sharp uptake on that front, outpacing other countries."

Last Prime Day, small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon's stores surpassed $US1.5 billion ($A2.1 billion) in sales globally and offered hundreds of thousands of deals.

Although the sales start on Monday, some deals are already available from the online retailer.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent on select Amazon devices including the Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo are available. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

They include:

• Amazon Music: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just 99c and enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free. At the end of the trial, the standard fee of $11.99/month applies.

• Prime Video: Prime members who stream a movie or a TV episode for the first time between July 8 and 16 will receive $10 to spend on Amazon.com.au.

• Audible: Prime members who haven't yet tried Audible can access a free three-month trial until July 31. At the end of the trial, the standard fee of $16.45/month applies.

• Kindle Unlimited: Prime members who haven't yet tried Kindle Unlimited can get their first three months of unlimited reading FREE when they sign up. At the end of the trial, the standard fee of $13.99/month applies.

• Amazon Devices: Echo Plus (1st Gen) is now available at $49 - a massive $50 saving.

• Books: Prime members will receive an extra 10 per cent off select new release and pre-order books that already have a 40-per-cent-off discount.

