Menu
Login
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Business

Amazon misses Q2 profit estimates

26th Jul 2019 8:51 AM

AMAZON  has fallen short of second-quarter profit estimates as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players globally and invests more in marketing and faster delivery.

The company on Thursday forecast net sales in the range of $US66 billion ($A95 billion) and $US70 billion for the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $US67.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose about 20 per cent to $US63.40 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of $US62.48 billion.

Amazon's net income rose to $US2.63 billion, or $US5.22 a share in the quarter ending on June 30, from $US2.53 billion, or $5.07 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $US5.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

More Stories

amazon business finance profit

Top Stories

    Isaac mining promises

    Isaac mining promises

    Council News Isaac Council looking out for their communities interests

    Shoplifting on the rise

    Shoplifting on the rise

    News Dozens of incidents have been reported to police.

    Glamorous night out for children in need

    Glamorous night out for children in need

    News Gala night sure to be a hit.

    Community gets refresher course on furry friends

    Community gets refresher course on furry friends

    Council News Council launches pet management campaign