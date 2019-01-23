Amazon’s bog scrubbing bot costs $700

This toilet-cleaning robot gives your bog a much-needed scrub. Picture: Amazon

AMAZON is flogging a bog-cleaning robot that promises to scrub every last speck of filth off your toilet.

The bizarre bot can work its brush into those hard-to-reach areas of your toilet bowl - and even give your loo's rim a deep clean.

It's called the Giddel Toilet Cleaning Robot, and will set you back $700.

That price includes a free, elongated toilet seat, that lets you attach the toilet-cleaning fixture.

The robot is designed to scrub your loo when not in use - so remember not to accidentally sit down on it while the poor thing is hard at work.

Giddel claims its bot features a "non-spin brush for splash-free operation", and says it has been designed with an antimicrobial plastic body.

The robot can clean lots of different areas of your toilet, including over the rim, the inner rim, under the rim, the bowl, and "down to the exit".

It does so by using "circular and wavy" motions to cover every level in the toilet.

And the robot also wields a telescopic arm that can fit in smaller toilets, but still extend to reach all areas of larger ones.

Giddel's gadget weighs about 3kg, and is powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery.

It was lab tested to clean three toilets, once a week, for three years, and has water-resistant internal components.

And that creepy little face on the front? Yeah, that was deliberate, so make him your new mate.

Earlier this year, Amazon debuted an Alexa powered toilet at the CES 2019 tech show.

And last year, a new "oral sex robot" was released on the market that learned its techniques by analysing hundreds of hours of porn.

