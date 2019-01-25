Ambassador appointed

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council has welcomed a CQUniversity professor and Aboriginal Elder as their Australia Day ambassador.

Associate Professor Henrietta Marrie, AM, Researcher for CQUniveristy and Elder of the Gimuy Walubara Clan of the Yidinji people, has been chosen to attend council's celebrations in Emerald. Ms Marrie said she was honoured to be chosen as the Australia Day ambassador for the Central Highlands. She said she looked forward to learning about the region, particularly the agricultural industries.

"I have not been to Emerald or the Central Highlands before, however, I have been checking out what both have to offer,” she said.

"I am keen to gather further insights into the regional economy and where it might be heading into the future.

"Given the climate challenges Australia is facing, it would be good to know how Emerald is future-proofing itself and the industries that sustain the region.

"I would also like to visit Emerald's historical precinct and meet with members of the local and indigenous communities.”

Central Highlands Regional Council Deputy Mayor Cr Gail Godwin-Smith said the region was thrilled to have Ms Marrie AM visit.

"Like the spirit of the program, Ms Marrie captures the essence of Australia Day through her own amazing life and accomplishments,” she said.

"As an advocate for indigenous cultural heritage and intellectual property rights and education, she has been awarded a Member of the Order of Australia and named one of the Queensland Greats.

"We look forward to welcoming Ms Marrie to the region, and to her being part of our local Australia Day celebrations as we come together to embrace this important national day.”

An accomplished academic, Ms Marrie has worked for the United Nations Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity and US Philanthropy, which has taken her around the world.

She said respecting the cultural and biological diversity that sustains us was the most important value she has learned, and that education was the key.

"We must take care and nurture the environments we live in, and respect and encourage the contributions we all make from our own cultural perspectives,” she said.

Ms Marrie will speak at the Emerald Australia Day celebrations on January 26 from 7am at the Emerald Town Hall.