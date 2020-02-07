Menu
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

7th Feb 2020 5:20 AM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a one-year-old girl who is missing from Southport and may be at significant risk.

Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm Thursday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The girl was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.

Police hold serious concerns for the girl's wellbeing and have conducted extensive patrols in the area.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

