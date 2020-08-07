Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday.
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday. Contributed
News

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING GIRL, WHO MAY BE AT RISK

6th Aug 2020 10:43 PM

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 this morning who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155cms tall, with brown hair, is of a medium build and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a Kilcoy State High School uniform which consists of a maroon and white polo shirt and dark blue coloured shorts.

She also had a black jumper and was carrying a black with pink backpack.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have failed to locate any sign of the girl and she has not contacted family or friends.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this incident

amber alert kilcoy missing police qps queensland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biker seriously injured on ‘notorious’ dirt road

        Premium Content Biker seriously injured on ‘notorious’ dirt road

        Rural Biker hospitalised as residents call for action: ‘It would not have happened today if it had been sealed’

        Grants program reinstated to support CQ communities

        Premium Content Grants program reinstated to support CQ communities

        Community Community groups, sporting clubs and not for profits can apply for funding.

        Father’s ‘error in judgement’ leads to drink-driving offence

        Premium Content Father’s ‘error in judgement’ leads to drink-driving offence

        Crime Blackwater driver put others at risk when he decided to get behind the wheel after...

        Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Premium Content Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Horses Premiership winning jockey has four rides at Brisbane meeting.