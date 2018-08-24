Menu
AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler at significant risk

Rae Wilson
by
24th Aug 2018 6:02 AM

A TODDLER has been taken from a Queensland medical facility despite needing medical treatment.

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a two-year-old boy who was taken from a South Brisbane medical facility at 8.10pm yesterday.

The child requires medical treatment and is at significant risk.

A man and woman were seen taking the boy and putting him into a car and driving him away before he was seen by doctors.

The car is described as being a maroon 2005 Ford Falcon 450XQA and may be in the Redlands.

The woman and man are urged to take the child to hospital and contact police as soon as possible.

