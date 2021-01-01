Menu
Police are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate two boys aged two and five reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
Crime

AMBER ALERT: Two boys may be at ‘significant risk’

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Jan 2021 5:57 AM

Authorities are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate two young boys who police say may be at "significant risk".

The boys, aged 2-years-old and 5-years-old, were reported missing from Elof Road at Caboolture around 2pm today.

Police believe they may now be at significant risk.

The boys are described as caucasian in appearance and of proportionate builds.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build.

The two-year-old boy has shoulder length, curly blonde hair with blue eyes while the five-year-old boy has short brown hair with blue eyes.

A man was seen with the boys in a silver Toyota Camry bearing Queensland registration, 459 LZK.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 11pm Thursday.

Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Two boys may be at 'significant risk'

