Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
Crime

Ambos had ‘blood spat at them’ by teenage girl

8th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAMEDIC was allegedly punched in the face and another in the temple and had blood spat at them as they attempted to treat a 17-year-old girl in Tennant Creek.

The paramedics were treating the teenager at 5am Monday when she allegedly became violent towards them.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

A 33-year-old female paramedic was allegedly punched from behind and a 28-year-old male paramedic was allegedly punched in the temple.

Both allegedly had blood spat on them during the assaults.

An NT Police spokesman said the victims were taken to Tennant Creek Hospital for medical treatment and biological disease testing.

The 17-year-old female was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

The female has been bailed to appear in the Tennant Creek Youth Justice Court at a later date.

St John NT, Director Ambulance Services, Andrew Thomas said: "This type of incident has to stop.

"Territorians now have two valuable paramedics taken offline because they have been physically assaulted.

"I urge the public to respect our paramedics and let us get on with our job."

Originally published as Ambos had 'blood spat at them' by teenage girl

More Stories

assault crime paramedics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Optimistic’ new dates suggested for Mackay show

        premium_icon ‘Optimistic’ new dates suggested for Mackay show

        News When life returns to normal, so too will the annual show, as new dates are pencilled in

        Food delivery to continue in Springsure

        Food delivery to continue in Springsure

        News Volunteers have stepped up after high risk staff members were told to self isolate.

        Financial aid available for producers and businesses

        premium_icon Financial aid available for producers and businesses

        News Emerald counsellor Tricia Laffer said primary producers and small businesses in the...

        Life-changing illness for young Emerald family

        premium_icon Life-changing illness for young Emerald family

        News Doctors say the seven-year-old is lucky to be alive after being rushed to...