Daniel Faalele is an absolute monster
Sport

America loses it over Melbourne monster

by James McKern
4th Aug 2019 2:25 PM

DANIEL Faalele is a man mountain and now the Aussie has sent America into a tailspin over an absurd picture.

Faalele joined the Minnesota Gophers after receiving several offers from college programs and he's tipped for great things.

But for right now it's an image of the hulking Melbourne big man sitting alongside sports journo Megan Ryan that has captured the States' attention.

Ryan stands at a little under 180cm tall, but she pales in comparison to Faalele who is over 200cm tall and weighs close to 180kg.

The offensive linesman is one of the biggest college players to ever step foot on the turf and he's made his presence felt since joining the Gophers.

Faalele played 10 games in his opening season with the Gophers in 2018 and his offensive line coach Brian Callahan believes he's destined for greatness.

Stay on my mission❄️

"This guy is more than a novelty," Callahan said. "This is as good as I've been around, and I've been around some good ones that are starting in the NFL. But this guy could be special."

His journey began when he was found in a gym in Australia by a recruiter and he quickly set tongues wagging when he landed in the States in 2016.

Despite having never played a down of football, his physical traits and quick feet were signs enough for the offers to fly in.

Daniel Faalele at the IMG Academy camp

Faalele is following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie big man Jordan Mailata who was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles despite knowing very little about the game.

But it's the signs Faalele has shown that give him the edge over Mailata and could lead to a long career in the NFL.

War Ready 🤫

"We watched him in practice and knew that a defensive end wouldn't be able to run through him," coach P.J Fleck said.

"We just put him out there, and every week he just got better and better and better."

 

His performances in his opening season continued to get better as his confidence grew.

"He can be the best there is," teammate Curtis Dunlap Jr. said. "There really is no ceiling."

