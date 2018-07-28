American GM family answers Holden SUV call

PREMIUM seven-seat SUV tastes are in the cross hairs of Holden, which will launch the GMC Acadia late this year.

Quintessentially American, the GMC brand has been building trucks since 1902.

Now with a suite of SUVs and trucks in its ranks, Holden is hoping the Acadia's introduction will help arrest sales slides Down Under.

In an announcement this week, Holden was trumpeting links with Phil Brook - he used to be based in Melbourne but has since become vice president of Buick and GMC Marketing.

"Australians, as with customers around the world, are choosing to drive more SUVs every year,” he said.

"Attracted by the size and space, ride height and the extensive list of comfort, safety and technology features, SUVs are a reflection of people's lifestyles.”

"Nobody does SUVs better than General Motors and GMC. Acadia ticks all the boxes and more. It's proved very popular here in the US and will be a perfect fit in Australia, too.

"It has a premium feel, outstanding quality, a strong road presence, plenty of cutting-edge technology and enough room for seven adults. It's a fantastic all-rounder.”

Assisting with early local engineering work, Holden is also putting vehicles through real-world testing up until launch later this year.

Using a fleet of 14 vehicles, Holden will make engineering changes to meet local market expectations.