An enduring legacy spurs others to help

ON TUESDAY three Emerald women will travel to Cambodia to volunteer at Our House of Love, a charity providing care for the desperately poor.

The charity was developed by Emerald local Tanya Melody who has lived in Cambodia for six years. Throughout her time in the country she has helped bring hope and basics to those in need.

Passionate about continuing and evolving her work with those in need, Tanya launched the Our House of Love in February.

The house is a three-floor centre aiming to provide holistic care to the desperately poor of Cambodia.

During a visit home to Emerald at Christmas, Tanya inspired 18-year-old Bree Christian through discussions of her work.

Bree said she wanted to help any way she could and teamed up with Shareen Stone and Courtney Vanderpool to raise money to donate to the cause.

The women will also travel to Cambodia where they will teach a class and experience the devastation first-hand.

"I met Tanya, listened to the stories of Cambodia and saw her photos and I wanted to help any way I could,” she said.

Courtney explained it would be an eye-opening experience.

"Volunteering is something I've always wanted to do and this is a great opportunity to help others,” she said.

Shareen, a close friend of Tanya's, visited Cambodia three years ago and has continued to raise awareness and funds throughout the years.

"The trip is a great opportunity to show young women the different ways they can help others and also encourage them to volunteer.”

The three women are asking for simple donations for Our House of Love.

"Anyone can help,” Shareen said.

"It doesn't take much,

$1 equals one meal.”

You can also sponsor a family in need.

To make a donation, sponsor a family or for more information, visit the Facebook page, Take Us to Cambodia.

The women are also holding a sausage sizzle tomorrow at Emerald Mitre 10 from 8.30am. All profits from the sausage sizzle will go to Our House of Love.