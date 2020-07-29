An energetic girl ready to join a loving family

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Hera.

Are you the outgoing type looking for a dog to go on all your adventures with you? Well Hera is your girl.

This girl has energy to burn and would be suited to an active family or even a family on land so she can get all the play time and running she can.

Hera is a Cattle Dog x born in November 2019 and is keen to please and eager to learn.

She will need some training to get her up to speed, so if you have the patience and drive to ensure she can become the best dog she can be then choose this sweet and loving girl.

Hera comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow us them on Instagram.