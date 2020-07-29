Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hera, a Cattle Dog x born in November 2019.
Hera, a Cattle Dog x born in November 2019.
News

An energetic girl ready to join a loving family

Kristen Booth
29th Jul 2020 10:50 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Hera.

Are you the outgoing type looking for a dog to go on all your adventures with you? Well Hera is your girl.

This girl has energy to burn and would be suited to an active family or even a family on land so she can get all the play time and running she can.

Hera is a Cattle Dog x born in November 2019 and is keen to please and eager to learn.

She will need some training to get her up to speed, so if you have the patience and drive to ensure she can become the best dog she can be then choose this sweet and loving girl.

Hera comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow us them on Instagram.

cq pet rescue furry friends new dog pet adoption pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle A new survey of almost 4000 Queenslanders from age 4 to 18 have revealed how they feel about growing up in the Sunshine State, and the issues that worry.

        Mining and agriculture worker revealed as Labor candidate

        premium_icon Mining and agriculture worker revealed as Labor candidate

        News The Western Queensland local will contest Lachlan Millar’s seat in the October...

        Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

        premium_icon Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

        News Marcus was a ‘larger than life personality with a huge heart, infectious smile and...

        Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        premium_icon Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        Environment Colin Boyce MP’s comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane...