An event for the family

PLENTY TO SEE: The pavilion is always a popular part of the Capella Show. Contributed

NOW in its 58th year, Capella Show is more than just your typical small-town agricultural show.

The main events, such as stud cattle judging and the woodchop, kick off today, with events running until lunch time tomorrow.

Capella and District Show Society secretary Sally Whelan said the society had focused on putting on a great family-friendly event.

"We have horse events such as dressage (and) show jumping, we have stud cattle sections, amazing pavilion entries - everything from pre-Prep arts and craft all the way through to wonderful wood displays,” Ms Whelan said.

"We've got a local author who'll be joining us this year with his new book.

"We've got farm and construction joining us with some agricultural equipment, (and) we'll have the wood chopping like you normally would at a show.”

Ms Whelan said while their show was smaller than Clermont and Emerald, it was the official show for both Capella and Tieri.

"We've been really lucky this year and we've got the Middlemount C&K who asked to put a pavilion entry in this year with their kids.”

The pavilion is always considered the centre piece of a rural show and Ms Whelan said Capella's would feature everything from kids' handwriting, arts and crafts (and) Lego displays to flowers, eggs, grain and sunflowers, all grown around the region.

"Our pavilion is absolutely amazing - for a small town, we have an amazing number of entries in our pavilion every single year and I think that's something we can be really proud of as a small community,” Ms Whelan said.

"Everyone feels proud of what we're doing. We don't say no - we give everyone the opportunity and chance to participate.”

There will also be a range of activities for younger children on offer.

"Some of the older children like to go along to the really big ride shows and our show is a smaller event, so we're really focusing on the young children's entertainment,” Ms Whelan said.

"This year we've got the Fabulous Lemon Drops joining us to do roving entertainment for the kids, we've got a face painter (and) petting zoo.”

The popular mini farmers' challenge is also on again, which will see kids complete a series of fun activities designed to get them moving.

"They might have to jump over a bale or scurry along something.

"It's to get the kids out, get them involved and get them running around,” Ms Whelan said.