An insight for small business

Senator Matt Canavan will be in Emerald this month for the Industry and Innovation Forum. Chris Ison ROK170118clabelling1

A NUMBER of high-level speakers will address the Central Highlands business community later this month.

Central Highlands Development Corporation general manager Sandra Hobbs said the Industry and Innovation Forum would allow small businesses to gain insight into what the future could hold for them.

"This is a rare opportunity for local business and industry to hear first hand from the movers and shakers in renewables, energy, resources and innovation - the big-ticket items driving our region forward,” she said.

"The forum will help you gain an understanding of how these big-ticket items affect you in your business, whether you're a large multi-national or one of our region's many supply chain capable SMEs.”

Topics to be covered include big business driving small business, supply chain readiness, engaging regional businesses to develop innovative mindsets, and labour hire issues.

Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matthew Canavan is among the high-level speakers set to address the region, accompanied by Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow, chief executive of the Queensland Resources Council Ian Macfarlane and Santos' government and public affairs manager Amanda Delaney.

The all-day event will be held at the McIndoe Function Centre in Emerald on Wednesday, July 18.

Tickets are $75 per person, which includes morning tea and lunch, plus drinks and canapes at the forum's Beer and Business networking session.

For more information and to book visit chdc.com.au.