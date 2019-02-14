An oasis for the region

HELPING HAND: Jacki Larsen and Erica Fredericksen from Westfund, who in partnership with the Salvation Army have provided about 40 hampers, as well as Coles, Target and Toyworld vouchers, to the Moranbah community.

NOW a flourishing hub of community, compassion and companionship, Moranbah's Oasis Life Lounge has guided and transformed the lives of many locals since it opened just over a year ago, while also making the dreams of its founder come true.

Creator and co-ordinator Jacki Larsen said with her husband, Jon, she had been inspired by the connections people formed while spending time at the community centre and she was dedicated to providing more support and events over the next year.

Last year the group welcomed 3442 people through the door and gave away 173 emergency food packages and 20 Christmas hampers.

"This is like the culmination of all my dreams come true - I always thought this would be so good but didn't know if it would ever happen,” Mrs Larsen said of the popular service.

Open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Thursday, Mrs Larsen and any one of her team of 12 regular volunteers are always on hand with free coffee, home-made biscuits and a place for people to relax, chat or take some personal time out.

She said about 20 people visited the Oasis Life Lounge daily.

Mrs Larsen, who has a background in psychiatric nursing, a degree in psychology and has worked with homeless teenagers for 15 years, is now devoted to ensuring people in her community aren't lonely or isolated.

"This is a mining town so we have a lot of disconnected people who don't have families and are here for the job,” she said.

"Often their partner is home with a small child and they've got no other support in town.

"Today, for instance, we had a lady come in who has been coming in all week with her small child. She just arrived in town a week ago and her house doesn't have airconditioning. So she comes in and she brings a book and we've just been getting to know her and sit down and have a yarn.

"It's all about connecting people. This person has come from a long way away so we were able to connect her with other mums and now she's going to the pool this afternoon with another mum.”

In conjunction with Moranbah District Support Services, community events held last year included a seniors connect day and a multicultural cafe.

This year Mrs Larsen wants to host programs including self-defence classes for parents, basic mechanics sessions, structured parenting sessions and relationship courses.

"This a safe place for people to go where people don't get judged,” she said.

"We've also got a beautiful tree out the front and people can just go and sit under it and they don't have to talk to anyone.”