Anakie mystery solved

ALMOST BRILLIANT: Roger Chapman with Anakie's Big Sapphire, which he built 35 years ago. Kristen Booth

THE mystery of who built Anakie's big Sapphire has now been solved.

Roger Chapman has spent his life as a world adventurer, travelling to different destinations and taking on adventurous things, "it was great fun”.

Only recently the 75-year-old returned to Anakie - where some of his greatest days were spent - and saw the big sapphire, still standing 35 years later.

"I couldn't believe it was still there. I was so surprised when I saw it,” he said.

Originally from England, Mr Chapman ventured to Australia in 1969 and said he just fell in love with it.

Between 1971 and 1975, Mr Chapman lived in Sapphire Gemfields, which eventually helped fund his many future adventures.

"I was mining underground and I just loved it,” he said.

"I fell in love with the characters and the people and the old wild-west way it was run.

"I loved coming up to this pub (Anakie Pub).

"There was that many sapphires then.

"We were in a rich place in the scrub - it's only luck.

"We would be up the pub here by half past 10 or 11 every day and we would leave the stones under the mat in the caravan in the bush.

"I was earning about 1500 bucks a week in those days.”

He moved on from the gemfields and landed in Gladstone years later, and owned a manufacturing business in Chapel Street called Gladstone Fibreglass Products.

At this time, the owner of the Anakie Post Office had an idea of building a big sapphire to attract the public to his business.

Word spread through town and Mr Chapman was approached a week later to build the sapphire and he took on the project without a second thought.

"I didn't know how to build a bloody sapphire, but I'd take on anything,” he said.

"I thought 'what have I done, I don't know how to do this'.

"I know what it looks like but that's about it.

"I just started building a frame and working it all out,” he said.

"There's 57 facets on an ordinary sapphire - if it's a brilliant cut - sometimes you can have a lot more - but you couldn't put 57 on that.

"Just enough to make it look like a sapphire.”

Thirty-five years later, Mr Chapman returned to Australia with a plan to embark on a trip around the country, but when he hit Anakie and the Gemfields, he said he fell back in love with the place all over again and is back doing small hand mining on his claims.