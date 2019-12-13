AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

Who is Emerald's cutest baby? Photo: Istock

DOZENS of adorable Emerald bubs were in the running to be crowned the sweetest of the lot.

After collecting votes from more than 60 residents, the results are in and the community has named their cutest bundle of joy.

The winning baby is giggly 8-month-old Oliver, who had a whopping 48 per cent of the votes.

Emerald's cutest baby as voted by you. Photo: Teagan Arnold

Teagan Arnold, who submitted his picture, said Oliver loved to laugh - especially at the family dog and cat.

"He is known for his chubby rolls and his infectious giggle," she said.

He can say 'dada' and is constantly on the move.

In second place was Eli Peter Leslie, who just turned five-months-old and loves to sing.

Eli Peter Leslie just turned 5 months old. Loves his older siblings and loves to sing.

And third place was smiley Rylee Ayla Norman.

Rylee Ayla Norman. I like to smile and I've just started to giggle. I was born on October 25, 2019.

Check out the full gallery of all 34 entries: