Chris Satae whacks Andrew McCullough in the throat with a lifted elbow.
Rugby League

McCullough escapes ban for punch

by Simon Brunsdon
16th Jul 2018 1:10 PM

THE NRL has let Andrew McCullough escape suspension for punching Chris Satae in the head, while Satae also escapes a ban for a dangerous lifted elbow.

Two months after Melbourne centre Curtis Scott was sent off and subsequently suspended for two games, McCullough is free to play next round after only being hit with an $1150 fine.

McCullough came out of a tackle swinging punches at Satae during Sunday's game at Suncorp Stadium.

He took exception to the fact Warriors forward Satae had led with an elbow while running the ball, collecting McCullough in the throat.

Earlier this year Sam Burgess copped a two-game ban for exactly the same act which hit Josh Morris in the throat.

Burgess had carry-over points and went to the NRL tribunal to fight the suspension, but had a game added on instead.

McCullough's Brisbane teammate Josh McGuire has been fined by the NRL for contrary conduct on referee Grant Atkins.

Roosters forward Zane Tetevano has also been charged for dangerous contact on Ryan James on Sunday.

The early plea carries only 90 points but Tetevano has a 20 per cent loading due to one non-similar offence in the past two years.

