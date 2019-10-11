Menu
Angie Kent speaks out in defence of Jess Glasgow. Daniel Nadel
News

Angie defends Bachelorette ‘villain’

by Andrew Bucklow
11th Oct 2019 9:19 AM

Bachelorette Angie Kent has urged people to lay off 'villain' Jess Glasgow who was booted off the show last night.

Jess, who is a Noosa councillor, copped a torrent of abuse online for his offensive behaviour on the reality show in which he made lewd comments about Angie and hit on female production staff.

But this morning the star of The Bachelorette told Jess's haters to back off during a radio interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O.

"I don't need him to be online bullied, I can't stand that," Angie told the radio duo. "I don't wish him any harm or hate.

"Now he can learn from this, hopefully, just learn to not talk to women like that if you want to make a connection."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: James Weir recaps The Bachelorette 2019 episode 2

In a series of interviews this morning, the Mayor of Noosa Tony Wellington said that he had asked Jess to resign as a councillor, telling Nova's Fitzy and Wippa: "That sort of offensive, crude misogynistic behaviour is just not on".

But Angie again spoke out in Jess's defence, saying on KIIS FM: "I don't want him to lose his job, that's not something I would want for anyone … He signed up to a reality show and I can't control what anyone else says or does about the matter. I just stuck up for myself in that moment, that's all I did."

As for Jess, he was extremely apologetic in a series of interviews this morning and said his hands hadn't stopped shaking since he saw the episode go to air last night.

He also sent a message to Angie on KIIS FM, saying: "Just tell her she was a lovely woman, I had a great experience, she deserves way better than me."

And he's not going to resign as a councillor either, choosing instead to put his fate in the hands of voters when he faces re-election next March.

The Bachelorette continues next Wednesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10

