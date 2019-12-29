Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Crime

Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

Michael Nolan
by
28th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two police officers were treated for multiple stings after a pursuit ended with a car crashing into a hive of angry bees.

Goondiwindi police were trying to locate a woman for a health check yesterday.

When they found the woman, she failed to stop.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officers deployed a spike trap to deflate the woman's tyres.

After crossing the trap, the woman left the road and hit a tree, near the intersection of Kildonan and Johnston Rd, shortly before 5pm.

The tree was home to a hive of bees enraged by the drama unfolding below.

Two police officers and the woman were stung multiple times.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat the woman for a neck injury.

She was later transported, stable, to the Goondiwindi Hospital.

The paramedics also treated the officers for bee stings.

More Stories

Show More
bees goondiwindi police police queensland ambulance service stingers
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Riot breaks out at house party

    Riot breaks out at house party
    • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison after inmate climbs onto roof.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...

        Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        premium_icon Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        News Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Galilee’, ‘Never Gonna Build That Mine’...