A Moranbah man has been charged over the alleged death of a goose at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club. PICTURE: Zoe Phillips
Crime

Animal cruelty charge after goose killed in club rampage

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 3:37 PM
A Moranbah man has been charged with animal cruelty over the slaying of a goose at a Middlemount golf course.

Middlemount police charged the 20 year old on Friday, January 8, after the alleged incident filmed at the course on January 6.

Police said several teenagers and adults had been nominated as “persons of interest” in relation to the damage allegedly done on the course and buggies.

No further charges have been laid as at Thursday afternoon.

Investigations into the incident at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club are continuing.

Club president Sydney Mills previously told the Daily Mercury he was devastated after watching Snapchat videos of the alleged incident in which a flock of geese were run down, killing one.

The footage allegedly also showed the golf carts being used to do doughnuts in the grass.

