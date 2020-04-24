Animal rescue group asks for urgent supplies

DONATION DRIVE: Danielle Fisher, pictured with her dog Molly, is asking for help to keep CQ Pet Rescue running.

A CENTRAL Queensland animal rescue group is asking for urgent support to bolster its dwindling food supplies.

CQ Pet Rescue photographer Danielle Fisher said the organisation was running out of food for its foster animals because people were leaving their homes, and therefore dropping off donations, less frequently.

“Because of the COVID-19 crisis,” Ms Fisher said, “we’ve found that because people are at home isolated and not going to the shops, our donation bins are pretty much empty.

“That’s a huge part of how we support our foster animals.”

Ms Fisher is looking for financial and material support from animal-related organisations too, but has had little success so far.

“Usually we don’t do drives unless we’re desperate,” she said, “but we’ve been finding nothing in the bins at all.

“We haven’t been able to get out into the shopping centres and sell raffle tickets. That’s when most of our money is made.”

On Wednesday, Ms Fisher explained the situation on Facebook, saying CQ Pet Rescue was “facing a bit of a dilemma … we are running out of food and funds to support foster animals.”

Since then, people have been generous, Ms Fisher said, but more was needed to ensure the organisation’s stability.

“We can take anything,” she said. “That will help us through the next few months because who knows what will happen.

Ms Fisher said without CQ Pet Rescue’s work “there’d be that many more animals on the street”.

“The problem would be worse.”

There are donation bins outside Emerald Pets Domain, Woolworths, and Big W, and outside Blackwater Woolworths and Countryco.