Katter Party
Politics

Animal welfare plans ‘will limit freedoms’

Hugh Suffell
9th Apr 2021 12:31 PM
TAKING a dog around in the back of a ute might be a thing of the past if "radical" animal welfare laws pass parliament, according to Katter's Australian Party.

KAP MPs said the state government had "intensified its anti-rural crusade" when it announced it had teamed up with the RSPCA to deliver changes to Queensland's Animal Care and Protection Act.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the shake-up could have a "culturally catastrophic impact" on rural freedoms.

"I have serious concerns about governmental overreach here - there is no doubt this move is ideologically driven by extremists who are detached from reality," he said.

Mr Katter said alarm bells began ringing last month when the RSPCA successfully prosecuted a case of animal cruelty involving a woman who filmed her two dogs biting and holding a feral pig.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the RSPCA clearly misunderstood the realities of living in rural Queensland.

Originally published as Animal welfare plans 'will limit freedoms'

animal welfare bob katter katter australian party politics robbie katter

