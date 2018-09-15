Anna's win a class act

CHOSEN: Anna Farquhar has won a competition to be the opening act at VDM Fest Rock Edge Country Music Festival in Biloela in October.

LOCAL artist and music teacher Anna Farquhar will be performing with some top names in Australian country music.

She recently entered a competition to find the opening act for the VDM Fest Rock Edge Country Music Festival in Biloela in October.

With a gig on the night of the finals, Ms Farquhar nearly pulled out but managed to finish 30minutes before her performance and decided to go along and give it her all.

This week, the Emerald artist was announced the winner and said she couldn't wait to perform.

"I was up against some really amazing acts,” Ms Farquhar said.

"The winner was chosen by the VDM Fest line-up so to be chosen as winner by big-name acts was unbelievable, I was speechless.

"When I received the call from the organiser, Mark Di Ruggiero, I was in absolute shock, I honestly couldn't believe it. It still hasn't really hit me that I'll be sharing the stage with some of Australia's best country music acts.”

She will open the festival for acts including Travis Collins, Missy Lancaster, Casey Barnes, Baylou, Matt Cornell, Hayley Jensen and Natalie Pearsen, she will get her own professional film clip and will be part of next year's festival line-up.

"I'm really excited to be performing at VDM Fest, music and performing is my life so it's a huge achievement for me and the next step forward in my journey,” Ms Farquhar said.

"I really hope it encourages my students to go out and give music and performing a go.

"I always tell them before they perform or compete, 'just have fun' because every performance or competition is a learning experience and no matter what the outcome you're always going to get something out of it.”

Not only is she proud of herself but her sister, Jocelyn, is over the moon about her achievement.

"Of course I am proud of her, not only for this achievement but for being an incredibly hilarious, kind and selfless individual,” she said.

"Winning the VDM Fest competition is testament to Anna's hard work, resilience and natural talent.”

Ms Farquhar will perform in at VDM Fest Rock Edge Country Music Festival in Biloela on October 27.