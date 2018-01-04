Menu
Anne Baker's new year's resolutions

Mayor Anne Baker.
MY NEW year's resolution is to have a strong focus on continuing to shape the future of the Isaac region.

Advocacy: It is critical our communities have Queensland Government support to strengthen the Stronger and Sustainable Resources Communities Act 2017, to secure fair funding for the roads which deliver products Australia-wide and to achieve affordable water security.

Isaac will be strongly advocating for fairness in funding reform for Works for Queensland.

Strengthening Isaac's natural disaster resilience: We need funding to improve our disaster communications infrastructure, to have an additional catchment flood monitoring stations, an offshore Wave Rider Buoy off Carmila and more funding from QCoast 2100.

Roads in Isaac: Isaac's road transport network has an extensive priority list but we have a focus on three projects that are of State significance.

Clermont-Alpha Road, Pasha Road and Phillips Creek Bridge are all part of the economic corridor.

They are the gateway to developing the Galilee Basin and innovatively connecting our outback supply chains.

Councillor Anne Baker

Mayor

Isaac Regional Council

Topics:  isaac regional council mayor anne baker new year's resolutions

Central Queensland News

