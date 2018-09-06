Annual Cup competition to draw a crowd

DRIVING FORCE: A player tees off at the Emerald Golf Club. MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

Golf: The annual Robinson Cup is set to bring a huge weekend of action to Tieri with more than 160 players to take on the nine0hole course.

The teams event has been staged for many years and draws players from clubs throughout Central Queensland, from Blackwater and Springsure to Rockhampton.

The Robinson Cup will be played Sunday, and although registration is closed, players from around the Central Highlands are still able to take part in tomorrow's competition.

Tieri Golf Club will host the local competition that will comprise of shotgun starts at 6.30am and 12pm.

Event coordinator Nick York said good prize money will be up for grabs in the Saturday competition.

Participants and onlookers will also be treated to a great night at the Tieri Bowls Club on Saturday with a live band travelling out from Rockhampton. Food and drinks will also be available.

York said the community event will be a great way for players to wind down before the Robinson Cup.

York said positions for the Saturday competition are nearly full, so it should be a great weekend.

"It helps to promote local clubs and golf within Central Queensland,” he said.

"It will be very interesting Saturday night to see how many people we can fit into the golf club, but it's open to anyone who wants to come up and have a great night.”

If you are interested in taking part tomorrow, contact Nick on 0434259345.