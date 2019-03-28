Annual fete is full of Easter fun

YUMMY: There will be plenty of home produce to purchase.

THE Emerald State School P&C Easter Fete has undergone some exciting changes this year.

FOR the first time ever, the fete has entertainment for both children and adults, with a bar added to this year's stalls.

Fete convenor Anne Self said the bar will serve beer and wine. However, the fete will still feature all the usual family-friendly activities.

"It's a family fun night - it happens every Easter. It's part of the Central Highlands' Sunflower Festival celebrations so it's always held (on) the second last Friday of school in term one,” Ms Self said.

Ms Self said the night will be full of "rides and stalls and food galore”.

"There will be burgers and hot dogs. There will be soft drinks on offer and poppers for kids,” she said.

"The coffee shop has bought themselves a fancy espresso coffee machine, so it will be ridgy-didge gourmet coffees on the night.

"Then we have the home produce stall which sells jams, chutnies, slices, chocolates, goodies for Easter, fudges and that sort of thing.”

Activities for the kids won't be in short supply either, with everything from the super slide to glow products on offer.

"It's $30 to pre-purchase your unlimited rides band that the kids can wear which gives them unlimited rides for the night. If they purchase on the night, it's $35,” Ms Self said.

"We've also got Trulander Petting Zoo visiting.”

A number of raffle prizes are also up for grabs, including Easter hampers and a multi-draw raffle with five major prizes worth over $500 each.

There will be plenty of entertainment options for those who prefer to sit back and relax, too.

"Anna Farquhar is coming ... and Emerald Academy of Dance will be performing,” Ms Self said.

Family fun

When: Tonight from 5.30pm

Where: Emerald State School oval

Cost: Entry is free

Unlimited ride bands can be pre-purchased until midday today. Call Anne Self on 0409 571 083.