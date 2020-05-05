Annual fundraiser goes online to assist people in need

AN EMERALD organisation is taking its annual fundraiser online and is calling on community assistance to help people in the Central Highlands.

The Salvation Army is taking the Red Shield Appeal digital in response to COVID-19 restrictions, after more than 55 years of knocking on doors each May.

Salvation Army Emerald Captain Jisook Wunderlich said the money raised from the appeal would stay in the local community and help fund emergency relief payments to people affected by coronavirus.

She said it would also support young people, those going through court proceedings and other vulnerable community members.

“The Salvos are going digital this year and its easier than ever to volunteer your time and help raise money for those in need,” she said.

“We are asking our local community to partner with us to provide the critical care needed as we face these challenging times.

“We know when the chips are down, Aussies come together and do what they can to give hope, this is no more important than now.”

Salvation Army is asking locals to become digital fundraisers by going to digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au to help those doing it tough.

Captain Wunderlich said Australians were facing an economic and social crisis unlike anything witnessed in recent decades and the team was preparing to provide hardship support on an unprecedented scale.

“We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we’ve ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians,” she said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have.”

The Salvos hope to enlist 10,000 virtual collectors to sign up and fundraise for the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock on May 23 and 24.

Sign up and volunteer to fundraise at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au or make a donation by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 72 58.