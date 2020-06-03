Annual show goes on in Emerald

Ryan Spargo, Mikitah Castles, Ley-roy, Ayla, Maleki (front) and Jorgia Woods, Carly Williams and Nicolas Biddle enjoy some time at Rotary Park on the 2020 Emerald Show holiday.

Ryan Spargo, Mikitah Castles, Ley-roy, Ayla, Maleki (front) and Jorgia Woods, Carly Williams and Nicolas Biddle enjoy some time at Rotary Park on the 2020 Emerald Show holiday.

CORONAVIRUS restrictions are still hindering many community events, including the Emerald Show but that didn’t stop the community marking the annual event on Wednesday.

Rather than spending time in sideshow ally or browsing homemade crafts, families and community members spent their annual show holiday in parks and socialising with friends.

Many were out on their bikes or having picnics in the parks, enjoying the sunny winter day.

Although the carnival activities were cancelled, the show committee developed a creative way to ensure the show is staged in some capacity.

In a first for the Emerald Show Society, the annual show has been moved online so the community can still participate in their favourite show competitions.

The Taft family enjoy the 2020 Emerald Show holiday.

Eager participants from across the region have already submitted photos of their produce, artworks, Lego creations and more to be judged as part of this year’s show.

“It’s such a horrible down time we’re going through and it’s unprecedented,” Show Society general manager Debbie Haines said.

“We didn’t just want to sit here and see nothing happen and so we came up with the idea to go online, and we live in an age where we can do that.

“There’s no limit on who can access the internet and it’s a great opportunity to give them something to do, something to focus on and something to get excited about.”

Mrs Haines said it was strange not to be running around on Wednesday morning, eating doughnuts while organising and ensuring everything was running as planned at the town’s annual show.

A number of entries have been submitted to a range of different categories including home produce, photography and art.

“It’s really sad because it’s such a big event and we had amazing things planned for this year,” she said.

“You miss the people and connections and the amazing vendors that come year in and year out who have also lost a whole year of income.

“It’s disappointing but on the flip side, we’ve been able to put on this amazing online show for the community.”

Mrs Haines said there had already been an influx of “amazing” entries and encouraged locals to either submit their own work or join the online Facebook group and browse the entries.

“We hope it has given some people the heart that there still is positivity and while you might be isolated you can still be involved,” she said.

While the physical show has been postponed for another year, the committee and volunteers have still been hard at work behind the scenes to make the online show possible.

Emerald Show Society is hosting a 'Guess the Weight of the Bull' competition in the Online Show group.

“All our volunteers are still working behind the scenes, they’ve still stepped up and still put in the effort,” Mrs Haines said.

“This is way out of our expertise, but we’re very lucky we have an amazing treasurer who is great with this.”

The online competition is open to children and adults of all ages who live in the Central Highlands region. Entries close on Friday, June 5. Works will be judged on the weekend with winners announced next week.

Categories include agriculture and home produce, cooking, flowers and plants, floral art, woodwork, photography, scrapbooking, art, Lego, patchwork, poultry, cattle, Emerald’s Got Talent, Emerald Pet Parade and more.

“Have a look, enjoy what’s happening and be involved. The more the merrier,” Mrs Haines said.

For more information or to browse the entries, join the Emerald Show Goes Online 2020 Facebook group.