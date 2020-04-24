Annual yearling sales moved to online platform

TOP COLT: Russian Camelot poses after victory in race 8 at Pakenham Racecourse in Melbourne. Photo: Supplied by Natasha Morello

THE annual Capricornia Yearling Sales were held online for the first time ever due to the world wide COVID-19 pandemic.

The sales were staged on Tuesday night via the online bloodstock auction platform and were surprisingly well supported under the very uncertain times we currently face.

Capricorn sale convener Jeff Leaver was more than happy with the overall result of the online sale which grossed $671,750, a surprisingly good result.

Of the 103 yearlings that were on offer, 57 were sold for a gross of $671,750 and at an average price of $11,785.

Plenty of Central Highlands breeders and buyers were active via the online auction.

Lot 26, a Spill the Beans colt, topped the sales as the highest priced yearling to go through online, which sold for $48,950.

The Sparrow family from Alpha was also active at the sales purchasing lot 67, a Golden Archer colt, for $15,400 with the purchase being buoyed after the win of Gypsy Toff recently in Brisbane.

The Bluff racing family, the McLaughlin family, had a successful venture via the online Capricornia Yearling Sales, selling two yearlings.

They walked away more than happy after selling lot 14, a Domesday and Halle McCollywill filly which was knocked down for $9000.

The Bluff family backed it up with lot 15, a Casino Prince and Hearts Will filly, which fetched $8000.

Russian Camelot

A Central Highlands syndicate, led by Dan Fletcher, has exciting times ahead for the group of local Central Queensland owners with boom colt Russian Camelot, who demolished a restricted provincial grade field at Pakenham recently.

Group 1 winning jockey John Allen has made a huge sacrifice and has entered a period of quarantine for 14 days to be eligible to ride the boom colt in the South Australian derby on May 9.

Russian Camelot’s ownership includes the ‘Queensland Cup Colts’ Syndicate, a group put together by Emerald based financial planner Dan Fletcher with Bruce and Trudy Roberts from Springsure, Andrew and Angela Schwarz, Terry and Catherine Piggott and Peter and Janine Mahady headlining the syndicate.

Russian Camelot features prominently in this year’s Melbourne Cup market at the juicy odds of $26.

Sunlight

Fletcher’s stable star Sunlight resumed first up in the Irwin stakes in Adelaide last weekend and didn’t shirk the task with a tough as nails second place behind the locally trained Flying Gytrash after being given no peace in front and battled on strongly for second placing.

Her main aim in coming weeks is the group 1 Sangster Stakes in Adelaide in a fortnight’s time.

Fletcher was far from disappointed and said she peaked at the right time and Saturday was a good pipe opener.

The racing action heads back to Pioneer Park again on May 9 with the Emerald Jockey Club hosting a six race program with another $78,000 to be distributed in prize money.