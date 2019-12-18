‘Bloodbath’ at Today show with revamped line-up

When Today's prodigal son Karl Stefanovic returns to the host's chair next year, he will be surrounded by an almost entirely new team of people.

Channel 9 has announced a near total clear-out of its embattled breakfast show for 2020, with executives swinging the axe on several key personalities.

Stefanovic and his new co-host Allison Langdon will be joined on the desk by Perth reporter Tracy Vo in the newsreader role and former Sunday Night journalist Alex Cullen covering sports.

Vo's arrival confirms the departure of Tom Steinfort, who left flagship current affairs program 60 Minutes to join Today this year.

Veteran weatherman Stevie Jacobs is also out, to be replaced by Sydney reporter Tim Davies, who viewers will recognise from Weekend Today.

"They got rid of almost everyone," a well-placed television source told news.com.au. "It's another bloodbath."

Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic will take over hosting duties in 2020 to revive the network’s fortunes. Picture: Instagram

Tracy Vo will be the Today newsreader.

Tim Davies is the Today show's new weather presenter.

The only survivor of this year's failed talent combination is Brooke Boney who will remain with the show in 2020.

Richard Wilkins has also been booted from the Today show and will be moved to Weekend Today.

Wilkins will co-host the weekend show with Rebecca Maddern, known for The Footy Show and Ninja Warrior Australia.

Jayne Azzopardi will present the Weekend Today news (Lara Vella cover while she is on maternity leave) and Lauren Phillips will be the weekend weather presenter.

Rebecca Maddern will co-host Weekend Today.

Richard Wilkins has moved to Weekend Today.

Brooke Boney is the sole survivor.

Sylvia Jeffreys is set to return to morning TV as co-host of Today Extra alognside David Campbell. She is replacing Sonia Kruger who has jumped ship to Channel 7.

Belinda Russell will cover Jeffreys while she is on maternity leave, according to nine.com.au.

It's barely 12 months since Channel 9 detonated the struggling flagship program, ditching Stefanovic after months of disastrous publicity over his marriage breakdown, new romance and glitzy Mexican wedding.

His brother, Peter Stefanovic, who was hosting Weekend Today, also parted ways with the network and his wife, Sylvia Jeffreys, left her post as Today's newsreader.

Georgie Gardner remained front and centred for 2019, joined by co-host Deb Knight, along with Steinfort on news, Boney on entertainment and Tony Jones covering sport.

Jasmine returning to Sydney in December after a trip to the US.

Deb Knight, Tom Steinfort and Georgie Gardner at a Channel 9 party in October. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Stefanovic now returns hoping to win back viewers that were said to have deserted him over his messy personal life, amid persistent rumours that he and new wife Jasmine are expecting their first child together.

He is also set to remain in the headlines, filing a lawsuit against The Sunday Telegraph and a journalist over their reporting of him.

A source told news.com.au that Channel 9 only just settled on its 2020 line-up, ahead of a reported January 6 relaunch, in a bid to get the jump on Sunrise.

Although that will be quite the task, given Today's ratings are at their lowest-ever point and the gap between it and its Channel 7 counterpart even more significant.

It's understood Today producers will attend a planning workshop on Wednesday.