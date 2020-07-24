Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
With outdoor gatherings capped at 20 people, Curryfest has been cancelled.
With outdoor gatherings capped at 20 people, Curryfest has been cancelled.
News

Another iconic event falls victim to Covid-19

Jasmine Minhas
24th Jul 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Curryfest has become another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic following a string of major event cancellations.

The popular Woolgoolga festival which draws in crowds of more than 16,000 was scheduled to take place on September 26.

In a statement organisers Another Tasty Event said they were disappointed to announce the festival will instead be postponed until 2021.

"We are never really lost for words, but today we are.

"With the current outbreaks of Covid-19 and the uncertainty moving forward, along with the current public health orders as they stand as of this month, we are unable to move forward with the festival.

"With outdoor gatherings still at 20, it is physically impossible to host Curryfest."

 

A big crowd of more than 16,000 attended the 2019 Curryfest.
A big crowd of more than 16,000 attended the 2019 Curryfest.

 

The vibrant festival which celebrates the town's Punjabi heritage has been running on an annual basis for the last 15 years.

It will now take place on September 25, 2021.

Earlier this week, it was announced the annual Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival has also been cancelled.

Just days before the Coastal MountainBike Series was set to get underway at Coffs Harbour's Cows With Guns trails on Saturday, the beloved three-day festival was officially postponed until 2021.

Several other major Coffs Coast events were cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic, including the annual Harmony Festival and Sawtell Chilli Festival.

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions in NSW, no more than 20 people are allowed to gather outside in a public space.

Community sporting events are allowed to have in excess of 20 people, capped at 500, as long as the organiser has in place a Covid-19 Safety Plan.

cancelled events covid-19coffs covid-19 restrictions curryfest festival cancelled
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News As Queenslanders are warned to rethink travel plans to NSW, two new local cases of coronavirus have been confirmed - in people almost finished their time in hotel...

        Sunflower Queen shines through the global pandemic

        premium_icon Sunflower Queen shines through the global pandemic

        News The 2020 Sunflower Queen has been crowned, despite the festival not going ahead.

        CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        premium_icon CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        Health In 2019 the Primary Health Network undertook a process to expand mental health...

        Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        premium_icon Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        Crime The Central Queensland man punched the victim repeatedly to the face and body...