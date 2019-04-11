Mundine responds to anti-vax storm

Anthony Mundine has fired up the public yet again.

OUTSPOKEN boxer Anthony Mundine has responded to backlash after urging parents not to vaccinate their children in a sensational social media outburst.

After sharing his controversial views on Twitter on Wednesday, Mundine explained on Thursday that he was "probably too fired up" when he framed vaccinations programs as an act of bullying by the Australian Government, but refused to back down.

"I was probably too fired up when I posted that first post," he tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

"All parents ultimately want what is best for their kids. Like I said in my last post, do your own research. When there is risk, there must always be choice."

Mundine went on to say he was "all for informed consent and freedom of choice" when it came to "all medical procedures".

The controversial Australian athlete yesterday shocked fans and followers when he shared his anti-vax views publicly for the first time.

"Don't vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine! Do your research on the s--t & watched the documentary vaxxed," the former NRL star and boxing champion tweeted.

Mundine then pointed to his Facebook page, where he had posted a link to a video from New York radio show The Breakfast Club, where the hosts claimed there was an "agenda" set by pharmaceutical companies against African-Americans.

Aussie Paralympian Kurt Fearnley led the charge against the 43-year-old, saying "you can't make this s--- up".

The Australian Academy of Science responded to Mundine's latest comments with a link to a video titled "Immunisation saves lives".

The non-profit organisation said it aimed to support people to make good health decisions based on science.

Prominent indigenous activist and academic Marcia Langton also hit back. Professor Langton is the foundation chairwoman in Australian Indigenous Studies at the Melbourne University Faculty of Medicine.

"The science is in. Everyone must be vaccinated. Measles can kill and cause lifetime disabilities," she wrote.

Mundine's comments came a month after a study found no link between autism and the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine.

Anti-vaxxers have long claimed the MMR vaccine can cause autism, but researchers who studied more than half a million babies born in Denmark over 11 years found there was absolutely no association in a study released in March.

The Federal Government has launched a national television advertising blitz to counter the misinformation spread by anti-vaccination campaigners, and in February it committed an extra $12 million over the next three years to reinforce the health benefits of the nation's immunisation program.