Cattle killed in suspected anthrax find

A SUSPECTED case of anthrax at a Granite Belt property is being investigated by Biosecurity Queensland.

Several cattle at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey have died as a result of the suspected outbreak, with official results due to be released tomorrow.

Biosecurity Queensland have not confirmed the deaths were a result of anthrax, simply saying "at this stage the cause is unknown".

However, the reported property owner, or someone known to the property owner, took to social media earlier today to state otherwise.

"Anthrax is now on the Southern Downs, coming in through contaminated feed," the Facebook post said.

Member for Southern Down James Lister said he's being kept up to speed on the investigation.

"I am very sorry to hear about the loss of stock south of Stanthorpe overnight and my thoughts are with the property owner over this event. I am in contact with them and will provide any support or advocacy I can.

"Whilst it is suspected that this is due to an anthrax outbreak, we won't know for sure what the cause is until tomorrow according to Biosecurity Queensland.

"I have been briefed that Biosecurity Queensland is working with the producer and a private veterinarian to assist in the management of a disease investigation on the property in question.

"I have also sought a briefing from the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister's Office on what support might be available for the affected producer," Mr Lister said.