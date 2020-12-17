Anti-Adani activists lock onto mining equipment at CQ site

Three anti-Adani activists allegedly connected themselves to machinery at a Central Queensland quarry using lock-on devices on December 17, 2020.

THREE anti-Adani activists have been removed from a Central Queensland mine site where they allegedly locked themselves onto machinery early this morning.

Two men and a woman, who Frontline Action on Coal named as Leon Pateman, Pia Truslove and Alex Bloom, allegedly used steel elbow locks to attach themselves to the front end loaders, immobilising the machines and disrupting work at the Bravus (Adani) quarry.

While the trio were locked-on inside the quarry, half a dozen activists stood outside the quarry near Belyando – being used to build Adani’s Carmichael mine and railway line – with banners reading “HSBC still funding Adani’s coal mine” and “This is a Climate Emergency”.

Police attended the site just before 7am, removed the trio and took them into custody.

According to Frontline Action on Coal, the environmental activists’ action came in response to the announcement the HSBC bank could play a major part in stopping the State Bank of India from loaning Adani $1 billion.

Bravus Mining and Resources claimed in a Facebook post, it was lucky no-one was killed or injured during the incident.

“These anti-fossil fuel activists are relying on our people’s professional safety expertise to ensure they are not accidentally crushed or killed after locking onto dozers at our quarry site this morning in Central Queensland,” the post claimed.

“We are pleased police are on their way to remove them and no one has been injured.”

The post went on to say that everyone was entitled to their own opinions, “provided they express it in a way that is safe, legal and doesn’t put themselves, our workers or the community at risk”.



