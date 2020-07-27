Anti-masker berates post office staffer

A woman who berated staff at a Bunnings in Melbourne over its face mask policy has struck again, this time seen lecturing a staff member at a post office.

The woman, who was slammed nationwide after her outburst at Bunnings staff members in the Melbourne suburb of Narre Warren on Friday, went on a rant against Australia Post staff after she failed to wear a mask.

"I do not need a mask. If you could stamp that, it would be wonderful," the woman can be heard saying as she films the employee.

She then tells the staff member he does not have the power to ask her to wear a face mask while he serves her.

"I suggest you update yourself on what the Department of Human Services have put on with regards to masks and who needs to wear them," she tells him.

"And who also has the authorisation to actually ask for that evidence? Because it's not you. Thank you."

The woman sparked outrage over the weekend after refusing to wear a mask inside a Bunnings store.

"It's clear I don't and you are not authorised to ask me or question me about it," she said in the video.

The woman was then asked if she wanted to speak to the manager, who told her she needs a medical certificate if she wants to continue into the store.

"I actually don't need a medical certificate," she said. "You're discriminating against me."

When another staff member told her the mask was a condition of entry, she lashed out.

"That's discrimination and I can have you sued personally for discriminating against me as a woman," she said.

"It's an unlawful condition of entry, therefore that exposes you, personally and Bunnings to being sued for discrimination because it is in breach of the 1948 Charter of Human Rights to discriminate against men and women."

Despite being asked to stop filming several times, she refused.

The video, which went for three-and-a-half minutes, ended when a second woman joined the one filming, having picked up an item from in store.

When asked if that is all, the woman filming retorted with: "No no no, we're going to have a wander."

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole described the woman's behaviour as "completely unacceptable" and said the safety of customers and staff was the chain's highest priority.

"We won't tolerate abuse against our team members and we have security at all metro Melbourne and Mitchell Shire stores as support," she said.

"Our team will also alert the police should they encounter any difficulties."

The woman argued with police outside Bunnings about her rights not to wear a mask.

It came as Victoria recorded one of its highest coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 459 people testing positive and 10 deaths.

According to reports, the woman eventually showed police a medical certificate which made her exempt from having to wear a mask.

At the end of the discussion, a police member told the woman "Okay, you are free to go."

The fine for not wearing a face mask in the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire council areas is $200.

Victoria Police said they could not comment on specific cases.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews earlier took aim at the "selfish" people who refuse to follow the new rules around masks as the state recorded its deadliest day on Sunday with 10 deaths.

"If those directions are not followed, police are able to fine you. It is a $200 fine. It should never come to that," Mr Andrews said.

"If it was a genuine error, a sense of any confusion - police use good judgment. But if you are just making a selfish choice that your alleged personal liberty, quoting something you've read on some website - this is not about human rights.

"There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days. Wear a mask! It's not too much to ask."

Dozens of people were fined over the weekend for not wearing masks in Victoria including a man and a woman out in Ferntree Gully on Saturday.

The pair, who were with two children, were approached by police near the 1000 Steps Kokoda Memorial Walk at about 2pm and asked why they weren't wearing face coverings.

"The 47-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, both from Ferntree Gully, refused to give police their details," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"After multiple requests the two were both arrested and will be issued with $200 fines for failing to wear a face covering.

"Whilst police will use discretion in the first seven days since the CHO direction was issued, we will not hesitate to issue fines to people who are obviously and blatantly showing a disregard for community safety by failing to wear a mask."

