Crime

Anti-masker charged with police assault

by Anthony Piovesan
12th Aug 2020 6:48 PM

An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has been hit with a string of charges including assaulting police, affray and breaching lockdown.

The 58-year-old Frankston woman fronted court on Wednesday and was further remanded to appear on August 21 where it will be alleged she lashed out at a police officer after being asked to wear a face mask.

A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
The woman allegedly attended a cafe on Beach St about 12.20pm on Tuesday and "was spoken to" by another woman at the cafe about not wearing a mask.

The incident then escalated and police were called where the woman allegedly refused to state her name before assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Police issued 184 fines in the past 24 hours, including two dozen for failing to wear a face mask.

