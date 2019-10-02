Menu
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    Kids farewell kindergarten Kay

    Kids farewell kindergarten Kay

    News After 15 years, Kay Harling of the Emerald Community Kindergarten is retiring.

    Mooving on from music franchise

    Mooving on from music franchise

    News Katrina said it was time to move on from her creative musical business helping...

    Students mine for careers

    Students mine for careers

    News Students learnt about Central Queensland resource sector jobs.

    Water safety for swim season

    Water safety for swim season

    News Queensland kids had the opportunity to learn important swimming safety skills.