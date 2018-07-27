Anu gives kids lesson

STORIES AND SONGS: Christine Anu graced the students at Denison State School Monday with her acclaimed show Christine Anu: In Conversation and Song .

AUSTRALIAN pop singer and actress Christine Anu graced the students at Denison State School on Monday with her acclaimed show Christine Anu: In Conversation and Song.

Anu shared personal stories on life, her advocacy work for diversity and inclusion and the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander language in Australian culture.

She performed a number of songs from her music career, including Sunshine on a Rainy Day and the unofficial national anthem My Island Home.

Anu said her goal was to inspire the children at Denison State School with her story.

"I want to inspire the kids with my story and inspire them to become somebody,” she said.

"I want them to leave today having learnt about my story and my songs and really enjoying and falling in love with my music.

"They were screaming their heads off and after the show little ones would come up and say 'I love you, I'm your number one fan' and give me high-fives - that's the response you want, if that doesn't melt your heart, I don't know what will.”

Anu said the show was all about her journey as a musician, mum and cultural ambassador.

"I speak about language, I speak about cultural stories and I teach the kids my native language from the Torres Strait Islands,” she said.

"No matter what the theme is for NAIDOC Week, it is an opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to talk about our culture and share it with the wider community.

"There are so many stories that need to be told.

"For me it's about using music as a way to communicate my culture, history and heritage to young kids who probably haven't learnt about that part of Australian history.

"There's a lot the younger generation can learn from the stories we have to share.”