Anything's possible

"THERE'S nothing you can't do if you put your mind to it.”

Children's book author Fran Underhill believes people need to know they can work to their full potential, no matter what life has thrown their way.

In her very first children's book, Edward and Tuesday's Outback Adventure, Volume 1, she teaches children that having a disability is not a handicap.

"If you want to go out and do something, you can,” she said.

"Someone once asked me, 'Edward is blind, how can he see things?'.

"I explained Tuesday describes them to him so beautifully that he sees them in his heart and little ones accept that.

"It is important that little ones are encouraged to work to their full potential.”

The story follows the adventures of Edward, a blind fluffy, golden teddy bear, and his seeing eye dog, Tuesday.

Mrs Underhill, who resides in the Willows, Gemfields, wrote the book to spark a desire in her two grandchildren, Trinity and Harry, as well as other children and grandparents alike to explore the country and the magnificent sights it has to offer.

She said she had received nothing but positive reactions from her readers.

"It started out as a fun thing for Trinity and Harry, and now everyone that reads it absolutely loves it,” she said.

"In fact, someone recently said, 'I am getting quite sick of your book because every evening my daughter wants me to read it to her'.”

Mrs Underhill received a grant from the Central Highlands Regional Council and is donating a copy to every primary school in the Central Highlands.

She is also trying to get a copy into every Tourist Information Bureau across the country.

"I wouldn't have been able to do what I have without the help of council, I am very grateful,” she said. "I would love to get a copy of my book into every household around the world. I am even thinking of sending one to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.”

Obtain a copy by contacting Mrs Underhill at Fran Underhill, Post Office, Willows Gemfields 4702 or email qldred48@gmail.com. Cost is $20 and $2 postage.