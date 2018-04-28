Anzac on display

ONE of the region's most impressive Anzac collections is housed at Emerald State High School and has to be seen to be believed.

Year 10 student Elisha Johnston says she enjoys the compelling stories behind the Anzac memorial display the most.

"It is good to have that connection with the community and our history,” she said.

"It is great to remember because we are the generation that has no direct links and it is good to have that passed on.

"It is a great hands-on experience and we have all gotten a lot out of it.”

Senior history teacher Leanne Ross said students from Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 had all contributed to the creation of the display.

"The whole point of this project is to give the students as much of an encompassing story of the Anzacs as we can, so it doesn't just tell the story of the Australians at Gallipoli,” she said.

"This is not a static display. Every item here at one stage or another will be chosen by a student, touched by a student, displayed by a student and then handled by a student to help educate them about our story, our legacy - the Anzac legend.”

Last year, Emerald State High School won the 2017 Anzac Day Commemorations Best Use of Technology Competition and this year the school has entered the Department of Veterans' Affairs Anzac Day Commemorations Competition.

"Our main reason for entering into the DVA Commemorations Competition is to make it clear that Emerald State High School acknowledges our duty as custodians to the Anzac legend,” Ms Ross said. "This is our response.

"This is us saying we will remember, we will not forget.”