Anzac spirit: CQ leaders blown away at support for 2021 ceremony

Veterans, schools and emergency services joined Emerald's 2021 Anzac Day March on April 25, from Lions Park to the Emerald Cenotaph, followed by the main service.

Following a year where community members were confined to their driveways for Anzac Day, was an “incredible” show of Australian spirit as the Emerald community gathered in the centre of town.

Thousands made their way to the Emerald Cenotaph on Sunday morning to watch and take part in the 2021 Anzac Day March from Lions Park to the cenotaph, followed by the main service.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said the ceremony was “extremely well attended”, despite initial concerns that people would remain at home following last years inability to meet at the cenotaph.

Emerald RSL sub-branch president Noel Mallyon and President of RSL Pioneer, Fitzroy, Highlands District Barry Vains OAM at the 2021 Emerald Anzac Day service.

“It was outstanding,” he said.

“While everyone had a great time in their driveways, [Emerald RSL President Noel Mallyon] wasn’t sure how many people would come back to the dawn service, but it was extremely well attended.

“People were really looking for that opportunity to come back to the middle of town.”

Mr Hayes said it proved that no amount of time would interfere with Central Highlanders abilities to remember the fallen.

“It just shows that a break of 12 or 18 months isn’t going to change those fundamental values, that says, ‘you can’t just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk’, and you literally do that today,” he said.

“I think it was almost a challenge to say ‘we will show you that you are never out of our minds and never out of our thoughts’.”

Emerald schools, community groups, emergency services, veterans and community members took over the streets as they marched from Lions Park to the Emerald cenotaph, cheered on by onlookers lining the streets.

Thousands of community members showed up to the Emerald Cenotaph for the 2021 Anzac Day ceremony.

The crowds came to a stop at the cenotaph for the main Anzac Day service.

Many guests commented to Mr Hayes their amazement at the way the young people participated in the local service.

“Any older generation seems to have this inherent concern for the next generation of kids and how they’ll approach [Anzac Day].

“Someone like Noel, says it makes [the older generations] so confident and as generations get older and a little more removed from those wars we remember traditionally, he’s immediately confident that our future is in good hands.

“It may not be about the same battles, but it will certainly be an inherent Australian tradition that we come and remember the fallen.”

The 2021 Anzac Day services across the region were only possible due to the committed community members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the events were a success.

